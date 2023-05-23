News you can trust since 1873
Statement looks as Queen Bey arrives in the city

14 pictures of Beyoncé fans striking a pose in Sunderland ahead of Stadium of Light gig

There was sequins and sparkles galore as the BeyHive headed to Sunderland.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:34 BST

Around 48,000 Beyoncé fans from Sunderland and beyond donned their best outfits to see the global superstar bring her Renaissance world tour to the Stadium of Light.

Kelsy Richards and Rikie Kelly from Liverpool were the first in the queue at Beyonce's Renaissance tour at the stadium. They hailed Queen Bey for her ability to bring fans together and said they were impressed with the pre-concert offering in Sunderland.

1. First in the queue

Kelsy Richards and Rikie Kelly from Liverpool were the first in the queue at Beyonce's Renaissance tour at the stadium. They hailed Queen Bey for her ability to bring fans together and said they were impressed with the pre-concert offering in Sunderland. Photo: Stu Norton

Lydia Kiely and Jessica Adamson from Middlesbrough were at the Sunderland gig, one of only four UK cities on the mammoth world tour.

2. Soaking up the atmosphere

Lydia Kiely and Jessica Adamson from Middlesbrough were at the Sunderland gig, one of only four UK cities on the mammoth world tour. Photo: Stu Norton

Fans from left, Brogan Coldwell, Dan Wilkinson and Taff Mokgwathi from Sunderland with Kate Edmunds. Dan and Taff, from Barnes, said it was great to be able to see a global superstar in their home city.

3. Striking a pose

Fans from left, Brogan Coldwell, Dan Wilkinson and Taff Mokgwathi from Sunderland with Kate Edmunds. Dan and Taff, from Barnes, said it was great to be able to see a global superstar in their home city. Photo: Stu Norton

The Fans Museum was an ideal place for pre-concert drinks in the sun.

4. Fans Museum

The Fans Museum was an ideal place for pre-concert drinks in the sun. Photo: Stu Norton

