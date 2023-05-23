14 pictures of Beyoncé fans striking a pose in Sunderland ahead of Stadium of Light gig

There was sequins and sparkles galore as the BeyHive headed to Sunderland.
Around 48,000 Beyoncé fans from Sunderland and beyond donned their best outfits to see the global superstar bring her Renaissance world tour to the Stadium of Light.
1. First in the queue
Kelsy Richards and Rikie Kelly from Liverpool were the first in the queue at Beyonce's Renaissance tour at the stadium. They hailed Queen Bey for her ability to bring fans together and said they were impressed with the pre-concert offering in Sunderland. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Soaking up the atmosphere
Lydia Kiely and Jessica Adamson from Middlesbrough were at the Sunderland gig, one of only four UK cities on the mammoth world tour. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Striking a pose
Fans from left, Brogan Coldwell, Dan Wilkinson and Taff Mokgwathi from Sunderland with Kate Edmunds. Dan and Taff, from Barnes, said it was great to be able to see a global superstar in their home city. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Fans Museum
The Fans Museum was an ideal place for pre-concert drinks in the sun. Photo: Stu Norton