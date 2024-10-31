Sunderland family wins Halloween costume competition four years in a row with amazing efforts

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Oct 2024, 09:47 BST
Talk about creative! This Sunderland family have got Halloween dressing up down to a fine art.

For years, the Bond family from Town End Farm has come up with top-notch costumes for the big day.

Thing is, they were brilliant as the Addams Family

In fact, they are so good they are award-winning.

The Bonds dressed as the Addams Family in 2021.placeholder image
The Bonds dressed as the Addams Family in 2021. | ugc

In 2021, they turned out as the Addams Family and were altogether spookily brilliant.

In 2022, the theme was Hocus Pocus and it went down a storm.

Another great set of costumes as the family continued their award-winning Halloween run.placeholder image
Another great set of costumes as the family continued their award-winning Halloween run. | ugc

Hopelessly devoted to Halloween

In 2023, the family of dad Jamie, mum Charlotte and children Eva and Libby rocked the Grease Haunting theme.

We've got chills at how good the Grease Haunting costumes were last year.placeholder image
We've got chills at how good the Grease Haunting costumes were last year. | ugc

And in 2024, it was Coco.

Jamie told us: “It’s an annual Halloween party fundraiser for the girls’ dancing school, Amanda Loscombe School of Dance.

‘We need to keep the standards high’

“We won the competition for best dressed and have done four years in a row so we need to keep the standards high as people want to beat us.”

Coco gets a haunting theme from the Bond family - and it's brilliant.placeholder image
Coco gets a haunting theme from the Bond family - and it's brilliant. | ugc

The Bond family love Halloween and getting getting dressed up, said Jamie.

It’s a thriller of a costume gallery but is it the best in Sunderland? Tell us if you have a contender.

