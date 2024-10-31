Talk about creative! This Sunderland family have got Halloween dressing up down to a fine art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years, the Bond family from Town End Farm has come up with top-notch costumes for the big day.

Thing is, they were brilliant as the Addams Family

In fact, they are so good they are award-winning.

The Bonds dressed as the Addams Family in 2021. | ugc

Read More Seven classic pictures showing how Sunderland prepared for Halloween in the 1970s

In 2021, they turned out as the Addams Family and were altogether spookily brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the theme was Hocus Pocus and it went down a storm.

Another great set of costumes as the family continued their award-winning Halloween run. | ugc

Hopelessly devoted to Halloween

In 2023, the family of dad Jamie, mum Charlotte and children Eva and Libby rocked the Grease Haunting theme.

We've got chills at how good the Grease Haunting costumes were last year. | ugc

And in 2024, it was Coco.

Jamie told us: “It’s an annual Halloween party fundraiser for the girls’ dancing school, Amanda Loscombe School of Dance.

‘We need to keep the standards high’

“We won the competition for best dressed and have done four years in a row so we need to keep the standards high as people want to beat us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coco gets a haunting theme from the Bond family - and it's brilliant. | ugc

The Bond family love Halloween and getting getting dressed up, said Jamie.

It’s a thriller of a costume gallery but is it the best in Sunderland? Tell us if you have a contender.