Sunderland family wins Halloween costume competition four years in a row with amazing efforts
For years, the Bond family from Town End Farm has come up with top-notch costumes for the big day.
Thing is, they were brilliant as the Addams Family
In fact, they are so good they are award-winning.
In 2021, they turned out as the Addams Family and were altogether spookily brilliant.
In 2022, the theme was Hocus Pocus and it went down a storm.
Hopelessly devoted to Halloween
In 2023, the family of dad Jamie, mum Charlotte and children Eva and Libby rocked the Grease Haunting theme.
And in 2024, it was Coco.
Jamie told us: “It’s an annual Halloween party fundraiser for the girls’ dancing school, Amanda Loscombe School of Dance.
‘We need to keep the standards high’
“We won the competition for best dressed and have done four years in a row so we need to keep the standards high as people want to beat us.”
The Bond family love Halloween and getting getting dressed up, said Jamie.
It’s a thriller of a costume gallery but is it the best in Sunderland? Tell us if you have a contender.
Email [email protected]