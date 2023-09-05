Eight pictures from open-air shows in the Sunderland area over the years
It's retro, it's open air and it's your memories we are after
Open air entertainment came to Sunderland at the weekend - and it's a fun pastime that you've loved for years.
Keel Square hosted an outdoor cinema with Disney movie Encanto, The Lion King and the original Back To The Future movie are screened.
But it's not the first time that you've loved the thrill of an outdoor show.
Grease, Star Wars and much more have kept you entertained over the years.
Have a look.
