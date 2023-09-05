News you can trust since 1873
Eight pictures from open-air shows in the Sunderland area over the years

It's retro, it's open air and it's your memories we are after

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST

Open air entertainment came to Sunderland at the weekend - and it's a fun pastime that you've loved for years.

Keel Square hosted an outdoor cinema with Disney movie Encanto, The Lion King and the original Back To The Future movie are screened.

But it's not the first time that you've loved the thrill of an outdoor show.

Grease, Star Wars and much more have kept you entertained over the years.

Have a look.

Showing now are retro scenes from Wearside and County Durham live events.

1. On the bill: Memories

The Songs Of Praise open air - rally on Good Friday in Mowbray Park, Sunderland. The Rev David Hands speaks to the crowd.

2. A message from 2012

Dancing at the open air performance of Grease at Herrington Country Park as part of Sunderland Live in 2011.

3. You're the ones that we want - for memories

Crowds enjoy an open air concert with Katherine Jenkins performing with the National Symphony Orchestra at Herrington Country Park. Tell us if you were there in 2016.

4. Wonderful symphonies

