Seven classic pictures showing how Sunderland prepared for Halloween in the 1970s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Oct 2024, 14:28 BST

Halloween had a very different feel on Wearside in the 1970s.

There were plenty of costumes on show, but all home-made as these Echo scenes from 1975 to 1979 show.

As a comparison, have a look at our video attached which shows the Sunderland Community Halloween parade through the city centre in 2021.

And then tell us if the celebrations have changed over the last 50 years.

How Halloween preparations looked in Sunderland 50 years ago.

1. Preparing for the big day

Lanterns were made out of turnips in 1975 and here they are on show at the Junior Echo Halloween party.

2. Lighting up a 1975 memory

The organisers of the Thompson Park Nursery Halloween party set up doughnut bobbing as one of the games ijn 1975.

3. Doughnut delight

Lots of hard work went into making witches hats for the Shiney Row Community Centre Halloween party in 1978.

4. Hats galore in 1978

