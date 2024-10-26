Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new florist shop has opened at an historic former schoolhouse, which is also going from strength to strength as a coffee shop.

Sarah Jordan Clark, owner of Emporium of Flowers at Coxgreen. | Sunderland Echo

Emporium of Flowers is now trading from the The Old Schoolhouse in Coxgreen Road, Offerton, where thousands of children from nearby villages were taught during its time as a school between 1878 and 1939.

The business is run by Sarah Jordan Clark from Penshaw, She has been a florist for 12 years, operating from home, until now.

The Old Schoolhouse and its coffee shop business is owned by Scott Richardson, who had to endure sleepless nights and considerable wrangling with planning issues, before finally opening in 2023 - and having ploughed £400,000 into the business and restoring what had been a neglected building.

At times Scott feared that he might have lost his money. But after finally being given the green light, the former classrooms have now been transformed into a thriving concern.

The 1878 building was Offerton and Coxgreen School before becoming an art studio, then a storage outbuilding. At one time it was reduced to being used as a chicken coop.

Sarah is delighted to become part of the set-up.

She told the Echo: "It's going brilliantly. I've been open for two weeks now and the whole thing's been amazing. People are getting to know that I'm here. It's been well worth it.

"It's a fantastic venue. The room is just perfect for a florist."

Scott said: ""We had a couple of empty rooms and I'd been looking at what else we could do to add something different. A florist seems a perfect fit and we advertised.

"Sarah came down and had a chat. We hit it off and agreed a contract in principle to use the room. It's something different here."

Emporium of Flowers serves all occasions, making flowers for everyday bouquets, to arrangements for weddings and funerals. Sarah also runs floral workshops in which she teaches everything from pumpkin arranging to Christmas displays.

The florist's is open from Wednesday to Saturday at 10am to 3pm and on Sundays between 11am and 3pm. Call 07760 398 216.