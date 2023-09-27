News you can trust since 1873
The Sunderland and nearby pubs in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Two bars from this area are new entrants in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024, while another is celebrating 20 consecutive years in the ‘drinker’s bible’.
By Tony Gillan
Published 28th Sep 2023, 00:01 BST- 2 min read
The 51st edition of the guide is out now and the sole criteria for inclusion is the quality of the cask conditioned or real ales, cider and perry.

Entries are selected by local CAMRA branches, whose volunteers visit eligible pubs throughout the year to check on the quality of the beer.

A new entry is the Grade II-listed Peacock in High Street West, which has hosted CAMRA beer festivals in the past. It was praised for its beers, meals, outdoor seating area and for the building itself.

These pubs all feature in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024. Sunderland Echo images.
The other new entry is Mid Boldon Club in East Boldon, which has retained the CAMRA North East Region Club of the Year award it won last year. It became eligible for inclusion in the guide following a decision to admit women.

The Courtyard in Arts Centre Washington is included and has now been in every Good Beer Guide since 2004.

The book says: “This light and airy cafe/bar offers a warm welcome to drinkers and food lovers alike. Eight handpulls serve changing real ales from local, regional and national breweries.”

Fitzgerald’s in Green Terrace features for the 31st successive year.

The Peacock is a new entry in The Good Beer Guide. Sunderland Echo image.The Peacock is a new entry in The Good Beer Guide. Sunderland Echo image.
The Peacock is a new entry in The Good Beer Guide. Sunderland Echo image.

CAMRA’s Sunderland and South Tyneside Branch public affairs officer, Michael Wynne said: “With pub closures at a record high and the pressures on both pubs and brewers due to soaring energy costs, business rates and high beer costs, it would be easy to paint a gloomy picture of the state of industry.

“However, the number of breweries in our area has doubled in the last two years.

“We celebrate the best in pubs and brewing and cask ale in particular, which is a unique product only available in pubs. If we do not use the pubs, they will close and once this happens they will be lost forever.”

A total of 22 bars in and around Sunderland are listed. They are: Sunderland: Chesters, Dun Cow, Fitzgerald’s, Ivy House, Peacock, Ship Isis, Guide Post, Avenue, Harbour View, Lighthouse. Washington: Courtyard, Steps, Sir William de Wessyngton.

East Boldon: Grey Horse, Mid Boldon Club. West Boldon: Black Horse. Whitburn: Blues Micropub. Seaham: Hat & Feather, Coalhouse. Seaton: Dun Cow. Leamside: Three Horseshoes. Shotton: Royal George.