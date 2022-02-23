Historic Sunderland pub The Ship Isis named best cider pub in the city in local CAMRA awards

The Ship Isis, on Silksworth row, has been named the best cider pub in Wearside by the Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The pub also came 4th in the overall competition for Pub of The Year, making the highest placed Sunderland pub in the competition.

The Ship Isis beat out competition for The Avenue, in Roker, who were runners up for best cider pub.

The Ship Isis, Sunderland

Branch Press and Public Affairs spokesman Michael Wynne said: “We congratulate the winners on their awards in what has been a very difficult couple of years for pubs and clubs.”

The Ship Isis has previously won both branch Pub of the Year and Sunderland Cider Pub of the Year and is one of Sunderland’s most historic pubs, renowned for its selection of real ales and more recently, highly praised wild fire pizzas.

Other pubs recognised in the CAMRA pub of the year competition include Fitzgeralds Sunderland, Steps, in Washington, The Dun Cow, Harbour View, The Avenue, Courtyard and Lighthouse.

In the club of the year competition, East Boldon club Mid Boldon took top spot while Asbrooke Sports Club came in second place.

Founded by real ale enthusiasts back in 1971, CAMRA represent beer drinkers and pub-goers across the UK, with a vision to have quality real ale, cider and perry for thriving pubs in every community.

