These are the top 12 pubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside’s CAMRA Pub of the Year competition

The Sunderland and South Tyneside Branch of CAMRA have announced that The Marine in South Shields is the winner of the Pub of the Year competition for 2022.

The result is decided on a vote from all members of the branch, who are asked to select up to three pubs from the 22 in the current edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The runner up in the Pub of the Year competition was the Steamboat in South Shields, with third place going to the Cask Lounge.

Blue’s Micro Pub in Whitburn was awarded the overall Cider Pub of the Year, with the Ship Isis in Sunderland claiming the award of Sunderland Cider Pub of the Year.

Here are the 12 top venues in the Pub of the Year competition for Sunderland and South Tyneside in 2022.

1. The Marine The Marine on Ocean Road in South Shields took the top prize of Pub of the Year 2022.

2. The Steamboat In second place is The Steamboat on Mill Dam in South Shields.

3. The Cask Lounge Making up the top three is The Cask Lounge on Charlotte Street in South Shields.

4. The Ship Isis In fourth is the Ship Isis on Silksworth Row in Sunderland.