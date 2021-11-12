These are the 22 pubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside that made it into the Good Beer Guide 2022.

The 22 Sunderland and South Tyneside pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022

The 49th edition of the best-selling beer and guide, The Good Beer Guide 2022, will feature 22 venues from across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Published the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the sole criteria for inclusion into the Guide is the quality of the cask conditioned or real ales, cider and perry that the venues stock.

Volunteers from local CAMRA branches across the country select the entries after they visit eligible pubs throughout the year to check on the beer quality.

In the Good Beer Guide 2022, 22 pubs from Sunderland and South Tyneside will feature – including two of the areas newest micro pubs.

Here are all 22 venues from Sunderland and South Tyneside that made the 49th edition of the Guide.

1. The Dun Cow

The Dun Cow, on High Street West in Sunderland city centre.

2. The Ship Isis

The Ship Isis on Silksworth Row in Sunderland.

3. Favourite autumn pubs. The Cask Lounge, Charlotte Street.

The Cask Lounge on Charlotte Street in South Shields.

4. The Ivy House

The Ivy House on Worcester Terrace in Sunderland.

