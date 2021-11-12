The 22 Sunderland and South Tyneside pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022

Published the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the sole criteria for inclusion into the Guide is the quality of the cask conditioned or real ales, cider and perry that the venues stock.
Volunteers from local CAMRA branches across the country select the entries after they visit eligible pubs throughout the year to check on the beer quality.
In the Good Beer Guide 2022, 22 pubs from Sunderland and South Tyneside will feature – including two of the areas newest micro pubs.
Here are all 22 venues from Sunderland and South Tyneside that made the 49th edition of the Guide.
Page 1 of 4