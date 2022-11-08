The Peacock in Sunderland to host real ale and cider festival after three-year gap
The Sunderland Beer and Cider Festival is back after a three-year absence. The event takes place in The Peacock, High Street West, on Thursday to Saturday, November 10 to 12.
The 12th festival is organised by the Sunderland and South Tyneside Branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale. It is entirely run by volunteers.
Although the festival is on a smaller scale than previously, there are 12 cask ales from small breweries around the country. Many of the breweries have not been seen in the city or region before, with a variety of beer styles, strengths and flavours available.
Local brews include John Bull Stout, created by the Houghton-based Maxim Brewery. There is also a variety of real ciders, made from whole apples rather than apple concentrate.
New to the festival is a small selection of craft ales served from KeyKegs, which are sealed containers creating beers which are not filtered or pasteurised and are regarded as real ale by CAMRA.
In total there will be 20 real ales and ciders to try. The festival will also feature live music on Thursday and Friday evenings and all day Saturday. In total, 14 different acts are scheduled to perform.
Between 2009 and 2016 it was held at the Bonded Warehouse in the East End. When the venue closed it moved to The Point where it stayed until 2019. The 2020 festival did not take place due to the pandemic.
When the restrictions were lifted in 2021, CAMRA devoted their time to supporting pubs which had only reopened in the summer.
CAMRA’s festival organiser, Michael Wynne, said: “We are delighted to be holding another festival and look forward to seeing as many people as possible at The Peacock.
“We would also like to thank brewers, publicans, and others whose generous sponsorship has made the event possible.”
On Thursday the event runs between 4pm and 10pm. On Friday and Saturday it is between noon and 10pm. The Peacock also serves food.
Nearby pub Fitzgerald’s recently celebrated its 30th consecutive entry into CAMRA’s annual Good Beer Guide, while the Mid Boldon Club in Front Street, East Boldon was named CAMRA’s North East Club of the Year for 2022.
For more on the festival, go to www.sundfest.camra.org.uk.