The 44-minute Sunderland Echo production called Reliving The Fairytale will be shown to an audience of 550 people on Friday, May 5, at the Fire Station Auditorium.

The film will be just one of the highlights of an action packed occasion – 50 years to the day since Sunderland won the FA Cup.

Relive the 1973 fairy tale at an event in Sunderland on May 5.

More than 400 people have already bagged their spot at the event but with more than 500 spaces available, there’s still time to buy your place.

Doors open at 12pm and, after a chance to mingle, fans can see the Reliving The Fairytale documentary at around 1.30pm.

There’s much more to come after that.

Sing your hearts out just like in 1973

SAFC legend Bobby Kerr with John Mowbray, Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, right, and his team

You will get to sing Abide With Me at 2.45pm, and the 1973 FA Cup Final will be shown from 3pm on a big screen, 50 years to the minute that it happened.

Fans can watch every moment from Ian Porterfield’s goal to Bob Stokoe’s unforgettable run to hug Jimmy Montgomery at the final whistle.

There will be lots of memorabilia to peruse. Supporters will also get to watch video clips and interviews and mix with fellow fans.

The Echo’s documentary is the latest addition to the itinerary.

Ian Porterfield's winning goal in 1973.

Your memories of winning the FA Cup

Reliving The Fairytale is full of supporters’ memories of 1973 including the excitement which filled Wearside as Sunderland got through each round.

And then came the big day on May 5, 1973, when the Black Cats took on Leeds.

One fan got a Cup Final ticket in return for three pin striped suits. One man had to drive to a village near London to get his ticket from a stranger in a pub.

Reliving The Fairytale of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup Final win.

Others remember the build-up to the Final, the tension they felt as they headed to Wembley, their memories of the match, and their sheer joy as the final whistle blew.

‘Bring your Sunderland shirts and scarves’

You can see it all in the film when it is shown at the 1973 event at the Fire Station Auditorium.

The whole event has been organised by the Fans Museum in conjunction with the Fire Station.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley said: “The film Reliving The Day will add another goosebump-filled touch to an already great day for Sunderland fans.

"If you were at the match in 1973, you can enjoy a taste of that atmosphere all over again. If you missed it, or you are too young to remember it, get along to join in an unforgettable day.

John Mowbray OBE, DL who features in the new film and has urged fans to get along to the 1973 anniversary event.

"Bring your Sunderland shirts, scarves, banners. Let’s have a great day and re-live an unbelievable day in Wearside history.”

Let’s turn the venue into a sea of red and white

John Mowbray, from the The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust, said: “It’s a special occasion and there is nowhere better to have it.

"I can’t wait to see a sea of red and white shirts in this superb setting.”

Tickets are £19.73. All proceeds go towards the Fans Museum outreach programmes which support health and education projects on Wearside.