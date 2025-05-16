Dame Irene Hays has today (May 16) been named as the second wealthiest person in the North East with a family fortune of £591m, placing her 250th in the national Sunday Times Rich List.

Dame Irene has made her fortune from the travel company Hays Travel which was established in Sunderland and Seaham and still has its headquarters here in the city.

Dame Irene Hays outside a Hays Travel branch in the Bridges. | submitted

The first travel agents shop opened in Seaham in 1980, with a second branch opening in Sunderland later the same year.

Dame Irene’s late husband John started the business in 1980 from the back of his mum’s babywear shop in Seaham, County Durham.

He sold Butlins and Pontins holidays, and coach trips to places like York and Edinburgh and Blackpool, all from a laminated dressing table.

The company expanded steadily with shops opening up across the North East. In 1990, the first Hays Travel call centre opened, and in 1995 the Hays Travel Independence Group was formed.

Over the last 45 years the company has grown to now have a huge network of nearly 500 stores and shops across the UK.

Speaking to the Echo, Dame Irene put the company’s success down to its staff.

She said: “Our success is down to the work ethic of my staff across the country and the way that they care for customers in that they know that I feel that they are my representative.”

The company’s turnover reached £500 million in 2012, £1 billion by 2020 and £2 billion in 2024.

In March (2025) Dame Irene showed the value she places on her staff, when after record breaking profits she rewarded all her staff with a £100 bonus for every year the have worked for the company.

Speaking at the time, Dame Irene said: "Since Hays Travel began trading 45 years ago, we have always remained true to our vision and values, and our strategic priorities: our people, our customers, and the communities where we operate.

"As I have said many times, our success is down to our people, which is why achieving this £3bn milestone is an opportunity to demonstrate just how much their excellent work and unwavering loyalty are appreciated."

The Sunday Times Rich List credits Dame Irene with family fortune worth £591m, up £191m from last year (2024) and placing her 250th in the national list.