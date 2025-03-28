Hays Travel staff celebrate their bumper bonus payments. | North News

Hays Travel staff are celebrating after being handed a £100 bonus for every year worked at the Sunderland firm amid record sales.

Long service employees have received windfalls of thousands of pounds after the holiday giant brought in a staggering £3billion for the first time in its history.

Owner and chair Dame Irene Hays told colleagues in a video message that they will receive £100 for every single year they have worked at the company.

The move means some members of staff who have been with the firm for decades will bag more than £3,000.

While Hays Travel has its headquarters in Sunderland it has branches throughout the North East and country.

South Shields branch manager Debbie Howe, 51, has worked at the store for 34 years and is receiving a whopping £3,400 bonus.

She said: "It was such a lovely surprise. It makes us feel really valued. It's a big company but still has a community feel. They treat us really well which is why I've stayed for so many years.

"They didn't have to do this, not many companies would. I'm going to spend it on a nice holiday to treat myself.

"I worked for Hays all through Covid which was a really tough time but clearly it's paid off."

Abbie Wiles, 24, has worked for the store for six years. She'll be spending her £600 bonus on a honeymoon after she ties the knot in May.

She said: "Maybe I'll book myself into a posh airport lounge. We were all buzzing with the bonus. It was unexpected but it shows how valued we are to the company.”

The holiday firm is celebrating a total transactional value (TTV) of £3b, which represents all sales for travel services or products, a month ahead of the end of its financial year on April 30.

For the year ending 2024, the firm reported a TTV of £2.55 billion, representing a 17 per cent rise from the previous year, with a group pre-tax profit standing at £73.4 million.

Hays Travel experienced unprecedented expansion in October 2019 when it took over the operation of all 555 branches of the defunct Thomas Cook holiday firm.

It then acquired the Explorer Franchise in 2021, followed by Just Go's 45 North West branches, and Travel House's 16 outlets in South Wales in 2023.

In addition, it took over three Holiday With Us branches in Lincolnshire, and 19 Miles Morgan Travel shops across the South West and South Wales in 2024.

Clare Convery has worked for the firm for five years and is getting £500. She said: "It was a nice surprise, I was really happy to get it.

"I'll spend it on a holiday. I've worked in the travel industry for almost 20 years. I worked for Thomas Cook before. The bonuses are a lot better than they used to be."

Demi Kirkwood, 21, is splashing her £500 bonus on Lady Gaga tickets. She said: "I was always going to get VIP tickets but the extra cash will pay for them. It's brilliant."

Dame Irene Hays said: "Since Hays Travel began trading 45 years ago, we have always remained true to our vision and values, and our strategic priorities: our people, our customers, and the communities where we operate.

"As I have said many times, our success is down to our people, which is why achieving this £3bn milestone is an opportunity to demonstrate just how much their excellent work and unwavering loyalty are appreciated."