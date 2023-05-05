News you can trust since 1873
Dance the Night Away with future stage stars at the Sunderland Empire Theatre

A highly respected Sunderland stage school is to show off some of the North East’s best young talent at the Empire Theatre.

By Tony Gillan
Published 5th May 2023, 12:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:31 BST

The youth production company of the Kathleen Davis Stage School presents Dance the Night Away at the prestigious venue on Wednesday, May 31 at 7.30pm.

The show combines singing, dance and drama with an original script and features more than 60 young performers aged between six and 19.

Dance the Night Away features scenes from musicals Sweet Charity and We Will Rock You, a classical ballet scene with a prima ballerina en pointe, a cheerleading scene; all linked together with an original script.

Rehearsals are well underway at the Kathleen Davis Stage School. Picture by Stu Norton.Rehearsals are well underway at the Kathleen Davis Stage School. Picture by Stu Norton.
Rehearsals are well underway at the Kathleen Davis Stage School. Picture by Stu Norton.
Since Christmas pupils have been raising money to help children and families who might not be able to have a night at the theatre to enjoy the show. Tickets have been supplied to children’s charity Love Amelia.

The school, whose studios are on High Street West, was formed in 1976 and is run by Kathleen Davis and her daughter Danielle Davis. Students often progress into professional theatre, with younger dancers too appearing in pantomime at the Sunderland Empire.

One dancer is performing her last show with the troupe, before heading for study at a prestigious London performing arts school.

Speaking of her cast, Kathleen told the Echo: “They’ve been rehearsing strongly for at least 10 weeks.

The school was formed in 1976 and is run by Kathleen Davis and her daughter Danielle Davis. Picture by Stu Norton.The school was formed in 1976 and is run by Kathleen Davis and her daughter Danielle Davis. Picture by Stu Norton.
The school was formed in 1976 and is run by Kathleen Davis and her daughter Danielle Davis. Picture by Stu Norton.

“They’re all really excited. It’s always a huge privilege to perform at the Sunderland Empire. It’s a number one venue and we’re so lucky to live in Sunderland and be able to access the theatre.

“They’re always pleased to have us there and always very welcoming. It’s the best experience any training performer could have.

“One of our ex-pupils, Ellie Roberts, is coming to do a couple of spots. She’s now studying full time at SLP Leeds.

Dance the Night Away is performed at the Sunderland Empire on Wednesday, May 31 at 7.30pm. Picture by Stu Norton.Dance the Night Away is performed at the Sunderland Empire on Wednesday, May 31 at 7.30pm. Picture by Stu Norton.
Dance the Night Away is performed at the Sunderland Empire on Wednesday, May 31 at 7.30pm. Picture by Stu Norton.
“The show is also quite emotional for Chloe Whitmore. She’s been with us since she was 10 and is now 18. She’s going to the Italia Conti stage school in London in September and it’s her last show with us. So there’s quite a lot of emotion with this particular show.”

Tickets are available from £17.75 to ATG members, online from the Empire’s website.

Ballet is just one part of the show, alongside scenes from Sweet Charity and We Will Rock You and a cheerleading scene; all linked together with an original script. Picture by Stu Norton.Ballet is just one part of the show, alongside scenes from Sweet Charity and We Will Rock You and a cheerleading scene; all linked together with an original script. Picture by Stu Norton.
Ballet is just one part of the show, alongside scenes from Sweet Charity and We Will Rock You and a cheerleading scene; all linked together with an original script. Picture by Stu Norton.
