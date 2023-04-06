Katie Brace from Grangetown will play Jan of the Pink Ladies gang in the show, which she has loved since childhood. It runs at the Dominion Theatre between June 2 and October 28.

Although only 26, former St Robert’s pupil Katie is something of a veteran having been performing since the age of three. Her stage credits include Joseph, Scrooge, Doctor Doolittle and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Katie Brace is play to Jan of the Pink Ladies Grease in London's west End. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Katie will appear alongside stars including Louise Redknapp, Jason Donovan and Peter Andre, who share the roles of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine. Choreography is by Arlene Phillips.

As a child, Katie loved the film version of Grease and she recalls fancy dress parties where she and her sisters went as Pink Ladies in costumes made by mum Karen. So playing Jan brings the whole family full circle.

A thrilled Katie said: “I auditioned in February, so it’s quite a quick turnaround. It was a bit of a whirlwind. A West End debut is something to pursue in a performing career. It’s the big goal. I love touring, but obviously to have the West End in my CV is amazing.

“I had a pretty rough start to this year with jobs. It’s a tough industry, so when I got the call it was relief.

"Actors work job-to-job. So when I got the call I was absolutely thrilled. My agent has been incredible. It was one of those moments.

“I saw Grease last year and absolutely loved it. One of my best friends who was in Hairspray with me played Patty in it.

“This version is very different to the film that we know and love. Nikolai Foster, the director, has created something a little darker and grittier. The storylines are a little bit more real, so people can actually relate to them. There’s more reality to it.

The Dominion Theatre in London's West End where Katie Brace is to appear in Grease. Google Maps image.

“It’s very, very exciting.”

As well as performing, Katie runs a business, Katie Brace Creatives, which uses professionals to teach youngsters who might not otherwise have the opportunity to become involved with theatre.