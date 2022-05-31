For the first time in three years, more than forty children from three local dance schools, Kathleen Davis Stage School, SK Dance School of Performing Arts and The Worx Academy, have had the opportunity to showcase their talent for the chance to appear in Sunderland Empire’s annual festive extravaganza.
With no pantomime in 2020 and no children taking part in 2021, it’s been a long time coming to have the chance to appear on the Sunderland Empire’s famous stage and star in Aladdin, alongside hilarious panto regulars Miss Rory and local comic Tom Whalley.
Marie Nixon, theatre director at the Sunderland Empire, said: “Our 2021 panto brought back the festive joy that we all missed in 2020, but I’m even more excited for this year’s show with the reintroduction of our local stage schools who’ll have the chance to learn from our talented professional cast.”
Martin Dodd, from pantomime producer UK Productions, said: “We missed our young ensemble last year and we’re thrilled that we can once again give this opportunity to upcoming talent here in Sunderland.
"These young performers work so hard and it’s fantastic that we can now reward them with a role in the pantomime for their incredible efforts.”
Tickets for this year’s annual pantomime Aladdin are already selling fast, promising to bring a whole new world of fun, laughter and happily ever afters with another Christmas spectacular not to be missed. More casting will be announced soon.