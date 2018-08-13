Sunderland music fans are keen for more after first Kubix Festival

Sunderland music fans have given their backing to the city's Kubix Festival - and most say they would love to see it back next year.

Thousands of people flocked to Herrington Country Park on Friday and Saturday for two days of pop nostalgia.

Most people who attended Kubix Festival said they would love it to be repeated.

On Friday, Ronan Keating headlined a bill which also included East 17, Right Said Fred, B*witched and Peter Andre.

Then on Saturday, Adam Ant topped a line-up which also included The Blockheads, The Undertones, Buzzcocks, Peter Hook & The Light, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Boomtown Rats.

Despite a few teething problems - inevitable in a first-time festival - most people had nothing but praise for the festival, and the way it was ran.

Alex Bowe said: "The lads should be proud & with those few minor issues ironed out (something that comes with experience) it could be perfect! Well done for bringing us something to the local area. It was many of our first festival experiences and we loved it!"

Right Said Fred were one of the acts who performed at Kubix Festival in Sunderland on Friday.

Alan Granton said: "Yes, it was brilliant. Great for the city, ignore the armchair critics."

Andrea Allison added: "Not the best organisation on the Friday but still fantastic. Seemed a lot more organised on the Saturday and to be honest it didn’t spoil it for us. We have had the best 2 days and would definitely do it again."

Sharon Bewick Jarvis: "Yes definitely would go again. We were hoping it was going to be on next year, Friday's line-up was amazing just add a bit Atomic Kitten, Steps, 5ive ... etc."

Astrid Newby: "Saturday was great but the sound quality was pretty poor if you were stood further out. But I'd like to say that the reusable cup is a fantastic idea and the whole day was enjoyable."

Fans lapped up two days of retro pop and rock at the first Kubix Festival in Sunderland.

Stephanie Reason: "Would definitely go again, Saturday was brilliant!"

Joanne Thomas: "Would most definitely go again - had a fabulous time on the Friday, despite the queues and lousy weather at times!"

Andrea Roddam: "Went on Saturday and thought the line-up was great - maybe From The Jam next year?"

'Who's having a good time?' These fans certainly enjoyed Kubix Festival at Herrington Country Park.

Will Render: "Only went to the Sat. Paid full price for 3 tickets but when they reduced prices it left a bitter taste. After a complaint they gave us 2 for 1 on all tickets. 6 people for the price of 3. Happy days. Had a great day and would definitely do it all again. Even at full price."

Andrea Smales Hope: "Really hope its back next year, Saturday was brilliant"

Tina Kennedy wrote on Kubix Festival's Facebook page: "Loved both days. There’s always gonna be queuing at a bar and toilets at a festival, so it’s to be expected.

"All the acts were great and you guys did a great job bringing something like this to the North East.

"The moaners want to think - for the ticket price they probably would pay more to see Ronan [Keating] alone, never mind with all the other great acts as well."

"The hard work you must have put in - it’s not just the 2 days, it’s the setting up everything and dismantling and cleaning up after the event. Well done again"

Haley Douglass said: "I had a fantastic Friday night with great friends! Loved every minute of making memories in our own area. Well done lads."

Mark Newsome: "Well, we had no problems at all, either entering or leaving on Saturday or with the event itself, and had an absolutely brilliant time! Thanks to all involved. I really hope it gets repeated next year."

Alan Crompton: "People complaining about ticket prices. I paid more to see Adam Ant five years ago than a full-price Saturday ticket was.

"I went to see Queens Of The Stone Age at Finsbury Park a few weeks ago and the queue for a beer was two hours long!!! It’s a festival - queues for toilets, bars, and to get in are inevitable."

The organisers said they were proud of the festival they'd put on, and would love to do it all again, with bigger and better bands, if people would support it.