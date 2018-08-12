Adam Ant, Boomtown Rats, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and more rock Sunderland on day two of Kubix Festival

Have your say

Music fans stepped back in time as some of the biggest names from the 80s and 90s rocked Wearside.

The Kubix Festival saw crowds descend on Herrington Country Park for a musical trip down memory lane.

Fun Lovin Criminals performance at the Kubix Festival

Friday night’s emphasis was on pop, but Saturday turned the focus on the alternative scene, with the likes of Buzzcocks, former New Order and Joy Divisions bassist Peter Hook and The Boomtown Rats gracing the stage ahead of headliners Adam and the Ants.

Friends Alison Gilby and Steph Steel - both ‘21 again’ - were dressed for an appearance by Prince Charming himself.

“It has been fabulous ,” said Alison, from Sunderland.

“You don’t usually get to see this kind of music locally.

“I cried all the way through. Transmission was the highlight.” Sara Murray

“I never got to see Adam and the Ants back in the 80s,

“The date they played the City Hall, I had tickets to see the Sisters of Mercy, so it has taken me this long.”

Peter Hook was the pick of the day for Steph, from Newbottle.

“It was not my kind of music back in the day,” she said.

Adam Ant performs at the Kubix Festival

“I didn’t like it, but I was absolutely blown away today.

‘Hooky’ was also the highlight for 48-year-old Sara Murray, from Cleadon.

“I cried all the way through,” she confessed.

“Transmission was the highlight.”

Crowds enjoy the Boomtown Rats performance at the Kubix Festival

Steph Steel and Allison Gilby get ready for Adam Ant at the Kubix Festival

Crowds enjoy the Fun Lovin Criminals performance at the Kubix Festival