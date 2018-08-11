Pictures from day one of Kubix Festival as Ronan Keating, Peter Andre, Right Said Fred and B*witched wow crowds in Sunderland

A few showers failed to extinguish the buzz at Kubix Festival as a string of stars sent crowds wild in Herrington Country Park

Flick through crowd shots and pictures of the first day's acts here

Top pop acts from the 90s and Noughties East 17, Peter Andre, Ronan Keating, Right Said Fred and B*witched took to the stag performing a host of crowd pleasers.

Day two gets underway at lunchtime on Saturday, with a punkier edge and acts including Adam Ant, The Buzzcocks and The Undertones.

