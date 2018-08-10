Right Said Fred and Peter Andre wow crowds as Kubix Festival gets underway

Thousands of people are rocking out to the sounds of top acts as the Kubix Festival gets underway in Sunderland.

Peter Andre and Right Said Fred are among acts to have appeared on stage so far at the festival at Herrington Country Park, with Ronan Keating and B*witched still to perform.

At the Kubix Festival in Sunderland

Tomorrow will see crowds back again, with Adam Ant, the Fun Loving Criminals and the Boomtown Rats among the big names on the bill.

Right Said Fred at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland

Right Said Fred at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland

