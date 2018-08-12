Pictures from day two of Kubix Festival as Adam Ant, Boomtown Rats, Buzzcocks, Peter Hook and The Undertones punk things up

It was time to go back to the late ‘70s at the second and final day of Sunderland’s first Kubix Festival.

Where the first day was all about some of the biggest pop acts of the ‘90s, yesterday took us back to the heyday of punk and new wave.

Ian Dury’s old band The Blockheads were merely a warm-up for what followed, with The Undertones, Buzzcocks, Peter Hook & the Light, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Boomtown Rats and Adam Ant following them onto the stage.

Fans who flocked to Herrington Country Park turned back the clock to their younger days, and partied like it was 1979.

