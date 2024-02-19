Cricket and telly star 'Tuffers' heading to Sunderland's Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phil Tufnell, right, is at the Fire Station in April alongside DJ Paul Gough.

Cricket and broadcasting icon Phil Tufnell coming to Sunderland for a rare North East appearance.

The former England cricketer turned reality TV favourite, appears at The Fire Station on Thursday, April 4, for Goffy Meets Tuffers.

Left-arm spinner "Tuffers" played in 42 Test matches and 20 One Day Internationals. He has followed his cricket career equally successfully career in television and radio.

His upbeat personality led to famous appearances on shows such as Room 101, They Think It’s All Over, Would I Lie To You and A Question of Sport on which he was a team captain.

In 2003, Tuffers won I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and gained more fans and plaudits when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009.

He also fronts high profile world cricket events on the radio for the iconic BBC Test Match Special.

Tuffers appeared in Southwick in 2012, but that was a rare appearance in the region. At the Fire Station he will talk about his life, with DJ Paul Gough.

Paul said: “We’ll be chatting about Tuffers’ media and sporting careers. He was such a great cricketer, but he’s been equally successful in his broadcasting career – he really connects with people.

“He has the ability to connect with audiences, he’s so relatable and a natural storyteller – it will be a great night in a great venue, which I know well.

"I’ve been to The Fire Station a few times – I love the venue and I have a real affinity for Sunderland.

“The show won’t just be for cricket fans, but for everyone; Tuffers has such a cross-section of fans.”

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We’re so thrilled to be hosting Goffy Meets Tuffers. It’s something a bit different for us and the city.

"After an amazing sporting career, Tuffers has become a bit of a national institution thanks to appearances on I’m a Celebrity, Strictly and panel shows. I’m sure it will be a great night.”