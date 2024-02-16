Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Durham's spectacular Fire and Ice festival is set to return this half term – and visitors to the city can expect to be dazzled by a ‘star-studded’ line-up.

Fire and Ice by Marlon Bonilla

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Durham BID, the free event – which takes place from 10am to 5.45pm on Friday, February 23 and Saturday 24, will feature 14 different ice sculptures, have-a-go ice carving, and the breathtaking Fire and Ice Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme has been unveiled as Stars of the Screen, with the master ice sculptors intricately carving out Thing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday; a Demogorgon from the acclaimed series Stranger Things and Thor's mighty hammer, Mjölnir, emerging from the ice for a worthy one to wield it.

For fans of supernatural thrills, a chilling encounter awaits with Alien, from the Alien Franchise and those with love time-travelling adventures can enjoy the Dalek from the iconic series Doctor Who.

Fire and Ice by Marlon Bonilla

“We’ve also got The Genie’s Lamp from Aladdin, The Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo, The Millennium Falcon from Star Wars and Wonka’s Chocolate Bar being carved in ice.

“Fire and Ice is always a cracking event for both little kids and big kids alike. Thousands of people head to the city to enjoy a great day out for all the family,” said Paul Howard, BID Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the sculptures will be placed in key locations across the city – including at Prince Bishops Place, The Riverwalk, Walkergate, Elvet Bridge and Market Place - each day will feature the stunning Fire and Ice shows, at Millennium Place, at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 5.30pm.

Fire and Ice by Marlon Bonilla

Set against the backdrop of Durham City, visitors to the Fire and Ice Festival will also be able to browse independent retailers, enjoy a tasty meal in one of the many cafes and restaurants, or share a few drinks with friends, while following the trail around the Durham city.

Paul added: “Durham is a fantastic city and there really is something for everyone here. We can’t wait to welcome everyone again for this much-loved event.”

Ice sculpture trail maps will be available to pick up from stewards at the event. Those who complete the trail can hand in their maps to Moon Jewellery, in Silver Street, to be in with a chance of winning one of three prizes from Moon that are up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include two £50 vouchers and a Jewellery Making Workshop with Afternoon Tea.

Jo Soulsby, of Moon Jewellery, said: “It’s always a great event for the city – especially seeing the smiles on all the little ones’ faces. Fire and Ice is not only fun and interactive, it helps drive footfall to the city and people can experience all the amazing things Durham has to offer.”