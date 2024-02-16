The Old Black Cat Jazz Club launched at Sunderland's Seventeen Nineteen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Giles Strong Quartet performs tonight at 7pm.

A new music club is launched tonight for Wearside fans of swing and scat - and all that jazz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every third Friday of the month, the award-winning Seventeen Nineteen event space, formerly Holy Trinity Church in Sunderland's East End, will be transformed into The Old Black Cat Jazz Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A line-up has been announced "covering every style of the genre" in the coming months, starting with the Giles Strong Quartet at 7pm tonight, Friday, February 16.

The four-piece is made up of some of the North East’s most experienced jazz musicians with John Bradford on drums, Pete Tanton on trumpet and flugel horn, Giles Strong on guitar and Ian Paterson on double bass

Their unique style of acoustic chamber jazz has a West Coast sound and their repertoire is based on original compositions and finely arranged standards.

They will be followed on Friday, March 15 by Mick Shoulder’s Swing Manouche, with Emma Fisk’s Hot Club du Nord, Alan Barnes and the Dean Stockdale Trio and the Zoe Gilby Trio lined up to perform in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Knox of Seventeen Nineteen, said: “This will be a perfect way for fans of jazz and those who want to find out more about it, to spend a Friday night.

The former church can take you to Jazz heaven.

“They’ll be able to listen to superb music in intimate, beautiful surroundings, with exquisite acoustics and a like-minded crowd.”