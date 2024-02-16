News you can trust since 1873
The Old Black Cat Jazz Club launched at Sunderland's Seventeen Nineteen

Jazz heaven in the heart of Sunderland
By Tony Gillan
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:16 GMT
The Giles Strong Quartet performs tonight at 7pm.The Giles Strong Quartet performs tonight at 7pm.
A new music club is launched tonight for Wearside fans of swing and scat - and all that jazz.

Every third Friday of the month, the award-winning Seventeen Nineteen event space, formerly Holy Trinity Church in Sunderland's East End, will be transformed into The Old Black Cat Jazz Club.

A line-up has been announced "covering every style of the genre" in the coming months, starting with the Giles Strong Quartet at 7pm tonight, Friday, February 16.

The four-piece is made up of some of the North East’s most experienced jazz musicians with John Bradford on drums, Pete Tanton on trumpet and flugel horn, Giles Strong on guitar and Ian Paterson on double bass

Their unique style of acoustic chamber jazz has a West Coast sound and their repertoire is based on original compositions and finely arranged standards.

They will be followed on Friday, March 15 by Mick Shoulder’s Swing Manouche, with Emma Fisk’s Hot Club du Nord, Alan Barnes and the Dean Stockdale Trio and the Zoe Gilby Trio lined up to perform in the coming months.

John Knox of Seventeen Nineteen, said: “This will be a perfect way for fans of jazz and those who want to find out more about it, to spend a Friday night.

The former church can take you to Jazz heaven.The former church can take you to Jazz heaven.
“They’ll be able to listen to superb music in intimate, beautiful surroundings, with exquisite acoustics and a like-minded crowd.”

The club has cabaret seating, a fully stocked cafe bar and free parking. Tickets are £13.70 including fees and can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

