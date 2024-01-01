Seventeen Nineteen is gearing up for its busiest year to date.
The award-winning restoration of Holy Trinity Church in the East End has put Old Sunderland’s parish church back in the heart of community as a multi-purpose events space. And there’s plenty happening in the calendar in 2024 – here’s just some of the highlights. For more details on the full programme see https://www.visitchurches.org.uk/1719/
1. Monthly walking tour of Old Sunderland
Free walking tours of Old Sunderland take place monthly on the first Thursday of the month starting on February 1, taking in different locations each time. During the tour, a knowledgeable guide will lead you through Old Sunderland, including the Donnison School, the Town Moor, Boys Orphanage Asylum and church yard. The walks are free to book but they appreciate any donation you may be able to give Photo: Stu Norton
2. Howay the Lasses, February 2
Howay the Lasses with support by Ruby Kelly takes place on February 2. The vibrant collaborative celebrate the lives of notable women heroes of the North East of England through original songs and arrangements. Photo: submitted
3. Monthly folk club
Hosted by by Bill Elliott and Ken Tonge, well known figures on the North East Folk scene, The Trinity Folk Club is a popular hang out for singers and musicians from across the region on the second Thursday of each month. It's a donation only event, with full bar refreshments available. Photo: submitted
4. Community lectures
Look out for the Crumbs and Chronicles community lectures which take place throughout the year. They include 50 Years of Shipbuilding in Sunderland on March 6. The talk will be given by Derek Potter who has had a varied career in shipbuilding, marine engineering, sub-sea engineering and marine operations. He was the MD of an oil broking company, and MD of eco-tourism company. Photo: submitted