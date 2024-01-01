1 . Monthly walking tour of Old Sunderland

Free walking tours of Old Sunderland take place monthly on the first Thursday of the month starting on February 1, taking in different locations each time. During the tour, a knowledgeable guide will lead you through Old Sunderland, including the Donnison School, the Town Moor, Boys Orphanage Asylum and church yard. T﻿he walks are free to book but they appreciate any donation you may be able to give Photo: Stu Norton