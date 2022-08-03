The top shows, concerts and gigs across Sunderland across the rest of the year as festival season comes to an end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Ed Sheeran and Elton John at the Stadium of Light to festivals such as Kubix and Summer Streets, which saw a series of gigs hit venues like Pop Recs before a day of music in Roker, Sunderland has been blessed with a series of brilliant live music events this summer.

However, one wasn’t able to happen. Lamplight Festival, which boasted a star studded line up including Kaiser Chiefs, Deacon Blue and more was supposed to be held in Mowbray Park this weekend, before it was cancelled at the start of June.

So instead we’ve taken a look at some of the top gigs announced across the city for music fans to enjoy now Wearside’s festival season is over.

Wearside’s newest venue is continuing to get big names to the city with the Fire Station on High Street West continuing to attract names. Over the next two months they welcome names including punk poet Jon Cooper Clarke to the venue.

Cooper Clarke has performed on the same bill as the Sex Pistols, Joy Division and New Order during his career which started in the late 70s and continues to this day. He is only playing ten shows in the UK this year, with Sunderland set to be the home of number seven.

Tickets remain available for the show, but Sunderland Culture is warning there is low availability.

Another big act coming to the venue is Public Service Broadcasting. The electronic group have a fascinating style, using samples from old public information films to accompany their music.

Having released their fourth album Bright Magic, a concept album about Berlin, Public Service Broadcasting are hitting Wearside on Monday, October 3, as part of a 14-night tour across the UK.

September sees a Wearside favourite welcoming one of their biggest names since gigs were restarted following the Coronavirus pandemic, when The Subways head to Independent on Holmeside on September 21. The wild rock and roll band are best known for their 2005 single Rock and Roll Queen. Tickets remain available for the show at a price of £22.

Independent is hosting a plethora of up and coming bands over the next few weeks, with local bands including Scrannabis and Noyou playing the club and music venue across August and September and October, while September sees further touring bands head to the venue.

Britpop and baggy-inspired Afflecks Palace are scheduled to play their first Sunderland show on Saturday, September 3, before Scottish Indie band Wrest head to the North East on Sunday, October 9.

The top pick for gigs at Holmeside however, is Pit Pony. Part of a Summer Streets gig at Pop recs in July, the garage rock band, who have members from across the North East, will head to Independent as part of their tour to promote their debut album, World To Me.

Tickets remain available for all shows at Independent.