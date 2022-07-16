17 pictures of fans enjoying the Kubix music festival in Sunderland's Herrington Country Park

Here is just a selection of happy moments from the event. Pictures by Tim Richardson.
1. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Photo: Tim Richardson
3. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland
Photo: Tim Richardson