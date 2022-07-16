Loading...
Pictures from Kubix Festival 2022.

17 pictures of fans enjoying the Kubix music festival in Sunderland's Herrington Country Park

Fans had fun in the sun as the Kubix Festival returned to Sunderland’s Herrington Country Park.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 6:44 pm

Here is just a selection of happy moments from the event. Pictures by Tim Richardson.

1. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Kubix Festival, Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Photo: Tim Richardson

