Lamplight Festival 2022 cancelled: How to get a ticket refund and alternative Sunderland festivals to enjoy

Lamplight Festival, one of the exciting new events in Sunderland’s music and arts calendar, has been cancelled following a statement from the organisers on Monday June 6.

Headline sets from Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue were expected in addition to local acts such as The Futureheads as well as up and coming artists from across the region and beyond.

A statement from the festival said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we are unable to deliver a high quality event and have made this unfortunate decision to cancel the event in full.”

Kaiser Chiefs, Deacon Blue and Jack Savoretti were scheduled to headline the event. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover)

The festival was postponed twice before this summer, once in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and once again in 2021 due to uncertainty regarding the virus.

How will customers get their money back from Lamplight Festival?

Unfortunate fans will receive the face value of their ticket following the cancellation with everyone who booked a ticket getting notified by the ticket agent. The organisers have also offered an email address for any questions. This is [email protected]

What alternative North East festivals are going on in 2022?

Anyone looking for their live music fix across the North East is in luck as there is plenty to chose from this summer.

Herrington Country Park is hosting three weekends of music. The biggest of these is Kubix which takes up two weekends this July. The July 9 date will see dance and pop acts from across the UK head to the region with 90s acts Steps, Aqua and Vengaboys among others heading to Wearside.

The following weekend sees another two days of acts head to Kubix - this time for the event’s rock weekend. Slots from UB40 and Shed Seven will headline two days of music which will also see the Happy Mondays, Lightning Seeds, Stiff Little Fingers and more head to the North East.

Herrington is also hosting Lets Rock The North East Festival this summer. The retro day of live music will be held on June 11 and includes set from Billy Ocean, Wet Wet Wet, Level 42 and more.