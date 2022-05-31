Sunderland Summer Streets festival returns for 2022 - here's what to expect

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Streets is back on Saturday, July 9.

Due to lockdown it was a virtual event in 2020. Although there were some live performances in 2021, it was much scaled-back.

But on Saturday, July 9 Summer Streets will once again have three performance stages, a mix of musical genres and plenty of activities, workshops and food stalls for families to enjoy.

BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown will host the day and will be joined by his BBC Introducing colleague Nick Roberts, who will be in Stage 2 with new regional bands.

Other entertainment includes Patrick Ziza who brings his Dandyism Dance troupe, Uncaged Aerial the all-women aerial theatre company, a Time Machine Disco from Glass House Disco and Space Camp, a “brilliant immersive experience that takes audiences into space”.

The festival organiser is Ross Millard, guitarist and vocalist with The Futureheads. He is keeping the much of the musical line-up under wraps for now, but outlined what else will be happening.

Ross said: “We’re just finalising a few things, but the musical line-up will be announced in a week or so. It will feature the usual blend of community performers, up-and-coming bands and established performers.

“What I can say is that there will be some familiar names and a few new ones. Meanwhile, I’ve been working with Helen Green at Sunderland Culture to put together a programme of street theatre performances."

More information on the commission, with a budget up to £2,000, can be found at www.theculturalspring.org/summer-streets-callout.

Anyone interested in running a food and drink stall should email [email protected]

Ross added: “After what’s happened over the last couple of years, it’s just going to be great to be back to normal. I know the performers will be excited and I’m sure there will be an appetite for local people to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy a great range of music.

“Summer Streets is the perfect way to dip your toe into a new genre of music, and it’s a great way to introduce live music to young people.”