Sunderland legends The Futureheads to join Kaiser Chiefs at Lamplight Festival this August

Sunderland City Council has announced that The Futureheads from Wearside will perform at the Lamplight Festival and will host its first fringe festival across the weekend in August which was postponed last year due to lack of Government guidance around event safety.

The new event for the city is due to take place on August 5, 6 and 7 with the Futureheads set to play at the festival during the Saturday show, (August 6).

After emerging at the start of the '00s, the Sunderland quartet have headlined countless tours and earned an NME Single of the Year accolade for their iconic cover of Kate Bush's 'Hounds of Love.'

The band, comprised of vocalists and guitarists Barry Hyde and Ross Millard, vocalist and bassist David 'Jaff' Craig and vocalist and drummer Dave Hyde, say they are ‘looking forward’ to performing on home turf.

Ross Millard of the Futureheads, said: “As a proud Sunderland band we’re excited to be performing at Lamplight Festival this summer. It’s great to see live music back in Mowbray Park - it’s a pretty special setting for an inner-city festival!

"We’re looking forward to seeing the other bands on the bill and we’re really keen to support this debut event in our hometown.”

Other performers set to take the stage of Mowbray Park's famous bandstand also include the Kaiser Chiefs, Deacon Blue, Lulu and Frankie & the Heartstrings.

For more information about Lamplight Festival and to buy tickets visit https://lamplightfestival.co.uk

