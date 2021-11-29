The inaugural festival had to be postponed twice due to the pandemic, but has been rescheduled for summer 2022, when it will bring a host of top live music to Mowbray Park on August 5-7.

An additional third date of August 5, headlined by Jack, means he joins previously announced headliners Kaiser Chiefs (Saturday, August 6) and Deacon Blue (Sunday, August 7) for this three-day celebration of music.

Victoria French, assistant director of culture and events at Sunderland City Council, said: "At last, all those patient fans who have held onto tickets from last year and beyond will get their chance to see headliners Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue in a lovely parkland setting next summer bang in the middle of Sunderland’s City Centre at Mowbray Park.

Jack Savoretti

"And now we are super thrilled that the incredible Jack Savoretti has agreed to perform."

Jack Savoretti’s seventh album Europiana scored him a second No1 album this summer. His previous album, Singing to Strangers, also reached No1 in the UK charts.

Tickets for Jack Savoretti go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 9am from SeeTickets.com

All existing tickets purchased for the previous Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue are valid for the new 2022 dates. For those ticket holders who can’t make the new dates, refunds are available.

Tickets for August 6 and 7 are also still available from Ticketmaster.

Another city centre music event, Music in Mowbray, also had to reschedule and will now take place on Friday, August 5, 2022.

