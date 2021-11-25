Pop legends Steps, featuring H, Claire, Faye, Lee and Lisa will provide a high energy finale to the festival, which will be returning to Herrington Park in July next year.

In 2022, the event will be moving from a Friday to a Saturday with the all-day party due to be held on July 9.

Kubix festival at Herrington Country Park

Alex Hutchinson, Operations Director for Kubix Festival, said: “After the huge success of this year’s festival we are delighted to move the event from a Friday to a Saturday, now as an all-dayer, with a stunning line-up – we promise it will be the best one yet.

“We are super excited to have Steps headline next year’s festival. 2022’s incredible line up makes Kubix one of the biggest live summer music festivals in the North East. As local live promoters we are proud that Kubix is now one of the best in the country!”

Steps launched in 1997 with their line-dancing classic 5,6,7,8 and set about redefining the music landscape with 14 UK top 10 singles and three multi-platinum albums in three years.

The band released ‘What The Future Holds’ in 2020 and their latest album ‘What The Future Holds Part 2’ reached number two in September

This year’s Kubix Festival took place earlier in October and featured acts including Levellers, Peter Hook & the Light, New Model Army, Cast, Futureheads, The Selecter, Sleeper, The Farm, The Wedding Present, Wilko Johnson and Primitives on its alternative and rock bill.

Ticket-holders attending the festival could also enjoy refreshments from a number of bars and the event’s food and drink village.

More acts for the 2022 Kubix Festival show will be announced in the coming months as the countdown continues towards July.

The 2022 Kubix Festival will take place on July 9 at Herrington Country Park, with ticket presales available at http://skiddle.com/e/35917211 and advance discount tickets and details at www.kubixfestival.com.

