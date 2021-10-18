The team behind Kubix Festival have announced Aqua and Vengaboys as the first two acts for 2022, with more performers set to be confirmed for the line-up soon.

In 2022, the event will be moving from a Friday to a Saturday. The all-day party is due to be held on July 9.

Alex Hutchinson, Operations Director for Kubix Festival, said: “After the huge success of this year’s festival we are delighted to move the event from a Friday to a Saturday, now as an all-dayer, with a stunning line-up and a headliner yet to be announced – we promise it will be the best one yet.”

This year’s Kubix Festival took place earlier in October and featured acts including Levellers, Peter Hook & the Light, New Model Army, Cast, Futureheads, The Selecter, Sleeper, The Farm, The Wedding Present, Wilko Johnson and Primitives on its alternative and rock bill.

It also celebrated dance and pop, with performances from Vengaboys – who will play the event for the second year running in 2022 – 2 Unlimited, B*Witched, N-Trance, East 17 and Ultra Nate.

Ticket-holders attending the festival could also enjoy refreshments from a number of bars and the event’s food and drink village.

More acts for the 2022 Kubix Festival show will be announced in the coming months as the countdown continues towards July – including the headline act.

The event is held Herrington Country Park.

