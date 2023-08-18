Melter, a trio, play upstairs in the Ship Isis, Silksworth Row on Saturday, September 2 at 8pm. The audience can “expect big chorus hooks, saucy grooves and an explosive live performance”.

The band is also noted lyrically. Their songs have a great deal of truth to them

Lead singer Micky Greatbatch is a Sunderland lad and proud of it, although Melter was formed in Manchester in 2022.

Micky said: “Some of my earliest local influences include the seminal Sunderland band This Ain’t Vegas and, of course, The Futureheads; both of which you can still find big hints of in the music I write today.