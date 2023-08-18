News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

'Lyrical' punk band Melter heading back to Sunderland

An exciting new punk-groove band led by a Sunderland-born singer-songwriter is heading back to Wearside for a keenly anticipated gig.
By Tony Gillan
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST

Melter, a trio, play upstairs in the Ship Isis, Silksworth Row on Saturday, September 2 at 8pm. The audience can “expect big chorus hooks, saucy grooves and an explosive live performance”.

The band is also noted lyrically. Their songs have a great deal of truth to them

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lead singer Micky Greatbatch is a Sunderland lad and proud of it, although Melter was formed in Manchester in 2022.

Micky said: “Some of my earliest local influences include the seminal Sunderland band This Ain’t Vegas and, of course, The Futureheads; both of which you can still find big hints of in the music I write today.

“The main clue being my strong Mackem singing accent, which I refuse to give up. I think this part of our identity in the North East is so unique and should be protected and preserved at all costs.

Related topics:SunderlandManchesterNorth East