The much-respected and well-used music studios, now in its 40th year at the site in Stockton Road, sees thousands of people come through their doors each year.

The professional music studios also play host to many school and community groups, as well as touring bands each week, with its intimate 40 capacity venue showcasing sold out gigs every weekend.

The open day on Saturday, August 19 will give local people the chance to try a new instrument with either a free 1-1 taster lesson, or take part in a number of group sessions, or watch a selection of live performances from many of its regulars.

A gig at The Bunker in Stockton Road

The Bunker has been at the heart of Sunderland’s music scene since 1982, and has seen a huge rise in demand for music lessons from new students and studio time from new artists.

After receiving funding from Sunderland City Council last Winter, as part of the City’s ‘Warm Spaces’ Programme, they were able to create a warm, comfortable space for people to come in for a cuppa, some friendly company and to enjoy some musical activity, if they fancied it.

Singer Dominic Stoddart, who attends the Adult Singing Club every Saturday, said “It’s helped build my confidence and structure in my life, so I can use my creativity to take advantage of my voice and love of singing.

“This has allowed me to sing in front of other people, which I hadn’t done in ages, giving me more confidence and share my time with other new people who I have built friendships with.”

The Bunker team

With a new influx of music makers of all ages coming in, the team are hoping to inspire more new musicians with these free interactive sessions, covering Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, Vocals, Bass, Drums as well as DJing and Music Production.

One of The Bunker’s experienced tutors, and local singer songwriter, Patrick Gosling, has seen the numbers of students rise dramatically since the pandemic.

He said “It’s great to see so many new students, both young and old, picking up instruments for the first time, then come in for lessons or to join one of our groups. I love being able to help them learn, pass on tips and see them develop their skills.

“Last year’s Open Day was a huge success, so we look forward to many more new faces come down again and enjoy something new.”

Managing Director Kenny Sanger said: “People might think The Bunker is only for teenagers, but far from it. Although it was set up by a group of young people, the Sunderland Music Collective, in 1982, we have grown and adapted to the needs of the community, which means we have such a wide demographic using our services every day.”

::The Bunker’s Summer Open Day will take place on Saturday, August, 19 from 11am to 3pm, and all activities are free to take part in. For anyone who wants to try a new instrument, it is advised to book online, to avoid disappointment.