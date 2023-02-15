From red chester (register) to chester draws (chest of drawers), in Sunderland we have some weird and wonderful ways of pronouncing everyday words.
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Mackemisms. Some might say they’re mispronunciations, others might say we make run-of-the-mill words sound better.
1. Asdas
Despite the fact Asda has four huge green letters on each of its stores, we've given it a fifth one for good measure.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Kerry, rice and chips
We love curry so much in Sunderland we've given it a human name.
Photo: Stock photo
3. Red chester
It was a bit of a badge of honour if you were the Red Chester Monitor at school. The 'g' in register is so redundant in Sunderland we've got rid of it all together and made it two words.
Photo: Stock photo
4. Chimley or chimeney
Maybe it's Dick Van Dyke's fault with Chim Chim Cheree, but the Sunderland lexicon has come up with some interesting ways of pronouncing chimney.
Photo: JPI Media