The Mackem lexicon offers a different take on every day words.

13 weird and wonderful ways Mackems pronounce everyday words, from 'red chester' to the shop that didn't really have a 'b'

From red chester (register) to chester draws (chest of drawers), in Sunderland we have some weird and wonderful ways of pronouncing everyday words.

By Katy Wheeler
57 minutes ago

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Mackemisms. Some might say they’re mispronunciations, others might say we make run-of-the-mill words sound better.

1. Asdas

Despite the fact Asda has four huge green letters on each of its stores, we've given it a fifth one for good measure.

2. Kerry, rice and chips

We love curry so much in Sunderland we've given it a human name.

3. Red chester

It was a bit of a badge of honour if you were the Red Chester Monitor at school. The 'g' in register is so redundant in Sunderland we've got rid of it all together and made it two words.

4. Chimley or chimeney

Maybe it's Dick Van Dyke's fault with Chim Chim Cheree, but the Sunderland lexicon has come up with some interesting ways of pronouncing chimney.

