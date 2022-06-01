Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smoove & Turrell are among the acts in Roker on Saturday, July 9. Picture by Sam Sharp.

Festival organiser Ross Millard of The Futureheads says the musical programme will include the usual mix of rock, pop, soul, brass and community musicians and performers.

Acts include legendary rock/folk band Martin Stephenson and the Daintees, psychedelic punk rock band The Lovely Eggs, soul and funk band Smoove and Turrell, percussion and brass duet Ladies of Midnight Blue and Sunderland singer songwriter Faye Fantarrow who has just signed to Dave Stewart’s Bay Street Records label.

BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown will host the day, and will be joined by his BBC Introducing colleague Nick Roberts who will be on Stage 2 with new regional performers.

A full-scale Summer Streets event has not been held since 2019.

These will include electronic folk from Me Lost Me, MC Shakk, soul singer Kate Bond, alternative rock band Labyrynthine Oceans and soul singer Beth Macari. The line-up is completed by Sunderland Youth Choir and Orchestra,

Sunderland Guitar, Ukulele and Bass (GUB) Club, Sunderland Young Musicians Project and Right Track, a project to develop creative and inspiring young Sunderland musicians aged 12-21.

Ross said: “After the frustrations of the last couple of years, we’re excited to be delivering a fantastic range of live performers.

"Summer Streets has always been about providing a platform for new and emerging talent; more established performers and community musicians and singers and that’s exactly what we have this year.”

Dandyism are also on the bill.

Ross has also been working with Sunderland Culture on a programme of street theatre performances.

These will include Patrick Ziza who will bring his Dandyism Dance, Uncaged Aerial, the all-women aerial theatre company, a Time Machine Disco from Glass House Disco and Space Camp, a “brilliant immersive experience that takes audiences into space”.

Activities for children include Tiny Tweeties musical workshops, a Mini Pride delivered by Curious Arts; a pop-up celebration for families with colourful arts, crafts and a storytime, and kids craft workshops delivered by Infinite Arts and Chalk.

Cliff Park will be decorated after a co-commission with The Cultural Spring was launched for a community group, or a creative company or individual.