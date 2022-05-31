We’ve rounded up some of the top things to do over the long weekend, which runs from June 2-5.
1. Ed Sheeran, Stadium of Light, June 3 & 4
Gigs are back at the Stadium of Light and Ed Sheeran will be kicking them off in style on June 3 and 4. There's still a limited amount of tickets left for each gig at to book, at www.edsheeran.com/tour. Bars across the city are hosting special meals and events to mark the two nights for those wanting to start the party early. Extra Metro services will also be running.
2. The Peacock, Keel Square
The excellent Peacock pub in Keel Square has a host of events taking place across the Bank Holiday weekend. It starts on Thursday, June 2 with a Cool Britannia music quiz at 8pm. Then, on Friday, June 3, there will be a performance by 1977 of Sex Pistols tracks as well as other punk and new wave classics. Doors are at 4pm for a 5pm performance time. On Sunday, June 5, there will be a performance by popular musician Martin Stephenson and the Daintees. Doors are at 6pm. Tickets are £17.50 from Dice.Fm
3. The Manor Bar, Sunniside
Raise a glass to the long weekend at The Manor Bar in Sunniside. On Thursday, June 2 there will be 2-4-£10 cocktails on the terrace as well as food from Jacob's Pantry. While on the Friday and Saturday there will be an Ed Sheeran pre-party with performances to get you in the mood. On Sunday, wind down with spritzes on the terrace priced 2-4-£8. Bookings are advised, but they'll accommodate walk ins where possible.
4. Costume characters and circus fun, city centre
The Summer in the City summer programme begins on 2 June with five days of celebrations for HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, when Park Lane, Low Row, Keel Square and Sunniside Gardens and High Street West will play host to a variety of costumed characters. On June 3 & 4 Low Row will echo to the sound of a steel band, aerial artists will perform at High Street West and the circus will come to the city’s Keel Square.
