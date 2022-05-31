3. The Manor Bar, Sunniside

Raise a glass to the long weekend at The Manor Bar in Sunniside. On Thursday, June 2 there will be 2-4-£10 cocktails on the terrace as well as food from Jacob's Pantry. While on the Friday and Saturday there will be an Ed Sheeran pre-party with performances to get you in the mood. On Sunday, wind down with spritzes on the terrace priced 2-4-£8. Bookings are advised, but they'll accommodate walk ins where possible.

Photo: submitted