Sunderland’s Stadium of Light to host historic Women’s Rugby World Cup match

The Stadium of Light has been announced as the host venue for the first match of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. The tournament, which will begin on Wearside on Friday, 22 August 2025, will be the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup of all time.

The competition, which will host 16 teams at eight venues across 32 matches, will culminate at the home of English rugby, Twickenham - the only stadium with a larger capacity than the Stadium of Light. Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, Sarah Massey, believes the first match will be a ‘massive’ event for the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the launch event at the Stadium of Light, Massey said: “We’ve been working in collaboration with our cities and venues teams to engage with the local communities and maximise opportunities to give them an unforgettable and inclusive fan experience.

“This is the era of women’s sport and women’s rugby will make its biggest, boldest statement in 2025. With tickets going on sale next year, our message to rugby, sport and major event fans is mark your diaries now for the event of 2025. It will be massive.”