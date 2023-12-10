Sunderland moved back into the Championship's top six with a hard-fought win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. It was the Black Cats' first game since the departure of Tony Mowbray, with Mike Dodds taking charge of the fixture.

It promises to be an exciting race for the play-off spots, with Sunderland in the thick of it as the halfway point of the season approaches. There are just five points between West Brom in fifth and Norwich City in 13th, with the Baggies on 32 points and the Canaries on 27 points. Sunderland are just two points behind West Brom, with Cardiff City and Hull City also on 30 points but with a worse goal difference than the Black Cats.