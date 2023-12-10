Sunderland paid tribute to their former head coach ahead of the West Brom game, which is not something you usually see.

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach - but there was a subtle and classy nod towards the departing Tony Mowbray before the West Brom game.

The former Middlesbrough, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers boss was dismissed late last Monday evening after Sunderland's form had dipped.

The news caused much surprise with much of Sunderland's fanbase split over the decision after his sixth-placed finish with the Black Cats last season. Indeed, at the time of his dismissal, Mowbray's team were only three points off the play-offs.

Nevertheless, Mowbray was highly regarded as a man during his 15-month stint in the hot seat at the Academy of Light and was popular amongst players, staff members and supporters.

Such was the respect for Mowbray at Sunderland, the club's matchday programme paid tribute to the departing head coach with a double spread thanking him for his efforts and wishing him well, which is not something you usually see produced after a key figure has been sacked.

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week running out 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light against West Brom in the Championship on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.