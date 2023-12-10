Everything you need to know ahead of Sunderland vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Sunderland are set to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup in January in what will be the first senior meeting between the two sides since 2016 when both teams were in the Premier League.

Since then, the Magpies have been relegated to the Championship but now play their football in the Champions League after re-securing their Premier League status.

Sunderland slipped down to League One before eventually managing to pull themselves back into the Championship, which means a whole division now separates the two North East rivals.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the upcoming Wear-Tyne clash:

When is Sunderland vs Newcastle United?

Sunderland will play Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 6 with kick-off pencilled in for 12:45pm.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Newcastle United?

Supporters who have an existing season ticket, or secure an 11-game season ticket will automatically have their seat reserved for the game

Sunderland say that fans are advised that there are a limited number of 11-game season tickets remaining – you can purchase yours now by clicking here!

Under-16 11-game season tickets must be purchased with an accompanying adult and new age verification measures will be in place, so please ensure the age band you are purchasing matches the age band on the account.