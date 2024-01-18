The latest Sunderland transfer stories rounded up into one place during the third week of the window.

The January transfer window has been quiet for Sunderland so far in terms of concrete incomings and outgoings. There has, however, been much speculation and social media drama over the past week or so.

Ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull City in the Championship on Friday evening at the Stadium of Light, we take a look at the main headlines that you may have missed from around the web:

Yan M'Vila reports emerge during window

Reports from Foot Mertaco have stated that Sunderland are still 'dreaming' of M'Vila re-joining the club and that he remains one of their 'top' targets for this window. The outlet also states that there has been 'contact' made between the club and his agent.

Reports also claim that The Black Cats were already interested in the Frenchman's profile last summer and discussions have resumed this winter ahead of a potential deal. Speaking to Le Progres recently, the midfielder has stated that he would return to Sunderland.

Amad latest amid Middlesbrough and Sunderland interest

Talk emerged earlier this week that Boro boss Michael Carrick was set to use his Manchester United 'connections' to move ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign Amad on loan during the January transfer window.

However, the player was quick to quash these rumours and sent a direct message to the Sunderland News & Banter fan page to clarify the rumours with proof of the interaction posted online.

Speaking to the supporters' page, Amad said: "Hi mate it's AMAD. The rumours bind (sic) on a loan to Boro it's fake. If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be Sunderland and not anywhere else." Amad then posted a picture to his Instagram account of him playing for the Wearsiders last season.

Black Cats linked with double deal in January

The first is Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff, who is also been linked with Birmingham City and Derby County.

The prolific goalscorer moved to Notts County from North East club Gateshead and starred for Notts County as they won promotion from the National League last season, scoring 42 goals in 47 games. The 26-year-old has already notched 20 further goals this campaign.

Sunderland are also said to be targeting Leicester City defender Luke Thomas to strengthen left-back position, according to Sunderland Nation. The Black Cats have suffered injuries in defence with Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin set to be out for extended periods through injury.

Alex Pritchard linked with exit

