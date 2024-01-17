Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have made 'contact' with the agent of former loan midfielder Yan M'Vila, according to reports.

The 33-year-old one-time Sunderland loanee is currently without a club after leaving Greek outfit Olympiacos at the end of last season but was recently linked with a return to Wearside.

The France international spent a memorable season at the Black Cats, as he helped guide the side to Premier League survival during the 2015-16 campaign.

However, reports from Foot Mertaco have stated that Sunderland are still 'dreaming' of Yann M'Vila re-joining the club and that he remains one of their 'top' targets for this window. The outlet also states that there has been 'contact' made between the club and his agent.

Reports also claim that The Black Cats were already interested in the Frenchman's profile last summer and discussions have resumed this winter ahead of a potential deal. Speaking to Le Progres recently, the midfielder has stated that he would return to Sunderland.

“I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” he said. "I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.

