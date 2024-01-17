Manchester United's Amad has been the subject of transfer talk during the January window - following his loan spell at Sunderland last season.

Manchester United look set to keep Amad at Old Trafford this month - despite reports linking him with several Championship clubs.

The 21-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance for Erik ten Hag’s side this term, after recently returning from a knee injury he sustained during pre-season. Sunderland were tracking the player’s situation over the summer, following his impressive loan spell at the Stadium of Light, while Middlesbrough, Leeds and Leicester have all been credited with interest.

Amad dismissed suggestions he will sign for Boro, sending a direct message to the Sunderland News & Banter X page, saying: “If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be Sunderland and not anywhere else." The player also posted a picture of him playing for Sunderland on his Instagram account.

Yet according to the Manchester Evening News, United plan to keep Amad this month, after paying Italian side Atalanta a reported fee of £19million, rising to £37million, for the player in 2020.

United have allowed Jadon Sancho to join Borussia Dortmund on loan this month, while Facundo Pellistri is expected to join Granada before the end of the January transfer window. Uruguay international Pellistri was set to leave Old Trafford on loan in the summer but stayed at the club following Amad’s injury setback.