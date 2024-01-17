Transfer gossip: Alex Pritchard eyed by Birmingham City, Sivasspor and Colorado Rapids - reports
The latest on Alex Pritchard's contract and transfer situation at Sunderland amid interest.
Sunderland attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard is being eyed by three clubs during the January transfer window, according to reports.
The former Huddersfield Town and Norwich City man signed for Sunderland while the club were in League One and is entering the last six months of his present deal.
Sunderland were said to be open to Pritchard leaving during last summer's window but no bid materialised and the trickster ended up staying put at the Academy of Light.
After breaking back into Sunderland's squad this season, however, Sunderland fans are calling for Pritchard's deal to be extended. Fresh reports this week, though, have suggested transfer interest from elsewhere in the player.
The Daily Telegraph has stated that Birmingham City, who are now managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, are keen on a deal alongside Turkish side Sivasspor and MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.