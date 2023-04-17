The 21-year-old defender has established himself as the Black Cats’ first-choice right-back since breaking into the side at the end of last year, but has been asked to move infield during wins over Cardiff and Birmingham.

At 5 ft 9, Hume isn’t the tallest player in Sunderland’s squad, but has shown his aerial prowess against some imposing strikers this season.

“Their striker was probably about 6’3, 6’4,” Hume told the Echo when referring to Birmingham frontman Lukas Jutkiewicz. “The strikers against Cardiff were massive.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Birmingham City.

“Obviously it’s not ideal for me to be playing centre-half against them but you just have to do as best you can because obviously we’re short in that position at the minute.

“If the gaffer wants me to play there I’ll give my best to try and perform.”

"He just asked me if I’d ever played there before and I said I played there when I was younger for a couple of years.

“He said ‘alright, just be you, I know you’ll be alright.’ I fitted in and think I’ve done that.”

Hume has also benefited from playing alongside Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth, who has captained the team following a season-ending injury to Corry Evans.

“Danny Batth is a perfect example,” Hume explained. “He’s obviously wearing the armband now Corry’s not there but he’s a leader and that’s the way he’s always been.

“At the back he commands people in front of him, he demands the people beside him and is a top player and a top lad.”

At the other end of the pitch, Hume scored his first goal for Sunderland to equalise on the stroke of half-time against Birmingham.

The full-back admits it’s been a long time coming, especially after making just three appearances in League One last season, and registering only two Championship starts in the first half of this campaign.

Still, Hume has now been selected for 17 of Sunderland’s last 18 league games, while adapting to the speed of the Championship.

“Obviously signing here the club was in League One, I didn’t really watch League One before I signed or anything like that,” he admitted.

“It was just trying to get used to the level as quickly as I could, and then obviously getting promoted I got to watch the first couple of games in the Championship because I wasn’t playing and saw how good the standard was.

“I knew whenever I came in I would have to perform as best I can to try and keep myself in the team.”

The win over Birmingham moved Sunderland to within two points of the play-off places with four Championship games remaining – starting with Tuesday’s home fixture against Huddersfield.

“We have a game Tuesday so we focus on that and nothing else, just keep going game by game and try to pick up as many points as we can,” Hume added.

“If we’re in the play-offs at the end of the season then we’re happy, but if not it’s still been a great season for us.