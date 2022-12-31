The 20-year-old defender has started just three league games for the Black Cats this season, with Lynden Gooch performing well in the right-back position.

Yet Gooch’s hamstring injury meant Hume was named in Sunderland’s line-up for the 4-1 win over the Latics, with the Northern Irishman performing well in a wing-back role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his conversations with head coach Tony Mowbray, Hume told the Echo: “He’s just trying to keep my head held high.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Wigan. Picture by FRANK REID

“I keep on asking him, ‘I want to play, I want to play’ and he keeps on telling me ‘you have to be patient. Lynden Gooch has been outstanding, I can’t drop him’ which is fine.

“I obviously watch the games when I’m on the bench and can see how well he’s performing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just have to take my chance now and try to keep myself in the team.”

Hume joined Sunderland from Northern Irish club Linfield FC in January and says he has been able to learn from Gooch, who has spent over a decade on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lynden has been at this club and knows the ins and outs of it, he’s been here for years,” Hume added.

“He’s Sunderland through and through so you just have to feed off that and try and perform like him because he’s been outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting game time and getting minutes is what I want. I want to keep on playing.

“But Lynden’s performances have been excellent. There’s nothing against it, he’s been top class.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume almost got on the scoresheet against Wigan when his back-post header was saved by goalkeeper James Jones.

The Northern Irishman then found himself in an advanced position again minutes later, when his shot across goal was converted by Ellis Simms for the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t mind full-back or wing-back,” replied Hume when asked about his favoured position.

“Wing-back gives you that bit more freedom but also you don’t have that wide player in front of you to help you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You just have that back-up where you can attack more but it just depends on what way you want to play. If you play in a four you can still attack more but just don’t have as much cover at the back.

"Playing as a wing-back you are trying to arrive in the box at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Jack Clarke had the ball on the other side I was arriving in the box to try and get them goals, that’s the way you have to play when you are playing in a back five."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s win at Wigan was capped off by an excellent strike from Amad Diallo to complete the scoring.

It was a goal which left several Sunderland players, as well as members of the coaching staff, in disbelief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last ten minutes was brilliant wasn’t it,” said Hume when discussing the goal from his perspective.

"The goal at the end I was in the box and was just standing there watching it. Within one touch, outside it and then Amad scored a screamer.

Advertisement Hide Ad