'Wonderful': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after emphatic Wigan win - including two 9s
Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-1 win at Wigan – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.
Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box.
Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player at the DW Stadium: