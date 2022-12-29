News you can trust since 1873
Abdoullah Ba playing for Sunderland.

'Wonderful': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after emphatic Wigan win - including two 9s

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-1 win at Wigan – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
5 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 9:59pm

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.

Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box.

Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player at the DW Stadium:

1. Anthony Patterson - 5

Had a superb season so far but will know that he could have done better for the goal, palming a fairly weak effort into a dangerous area. 5

2. Luke O’Nien - 7

Made one big error early in the second half but recovered to make a crunching challenge. A good performance, kept it simple and got the job done. 7

3. Daniel Ballard - 7

Very strong and imposing again, one or two slight moments where he got into trouble but for the most part another highly effective display. 7

4. Bailey Wright - 7

Did really well on his return to the side. Won his headers and helped haul a tiring side through the game. Dependable. 7

