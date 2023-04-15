The Black Cats also had to defend the final ten minutes of the game with ten men after Dennis Cirkin’s red card, but did so with encouraging resilience to ensure that their play-off hopes, while slim, are very much still real.

Birmingham had taken a lead through George Hall but Trai Hume’s header with seconds of the first half to play have Tony Mowbray’s side a way back into the game and the brilliant winner from Manchester United’s loanee was fair reward for a big spell of pressure after positive substitutions from the head coach.

Sunderland had started the game brightly, managing to get runners in beyond the Birmingham defence and cause some real problems. John Ruddy saved easily from Patrick Roberts when he burst into the box but moments later it looked as if Mowbray’s side would get ahead. More neat play down the right allowed Gooch to get to the byline and when he turned a low cross towards the goal, it looked a mere formality that Alex Pritchard would be there to tap in, the forward denied only by an outstanding covering challenge to force a corner.

Amad fires past John Ruddy at the Stadium of Light

It was the high-tempo start that Sunderland fans were hoping for, but the game began to then fall into a more frustrating pattern. Birmingham were sitting deep, applying no pressure on the ball when it was the Sunderland backline. With a significant amount of pace on the break, they were not only holding firm but actually beginning to look the more likely. Jutkiewicz headed a corner just wide, before Patterson did well to save from Chong as he cut in from the right flank.

Just before the half hour mark the moment came for the visitors, Pritchard trying to play a quick 1-2 but instead turning the ball over and in a dangerous area. The visitors quickly broke, and when Chong turned the ball inside it was the easiest of finishes for George Hall.

Sunderland continued to labour, fortunate that Jutkiewicz fired straight at Patterson after another soft giveaway in a dangerous area. Finally the hosts began to pick up the pace, pushing Birmingham back with a flurry of corners. Neil went close to a brilliant goal when his long-range effort was deflected just inches wide, and not long after the hosts got their equaliser. Batth peeled onto the back post and won the first header, which was then flicked superbly towards the back post by Roberts. From there Trai Hume had the simplest of finishes, his first in a red-and-white shirt.

The second half saw a reversion to what we had seen for too much of the first, Sunderland seeing possession but very few chances. An aggressive double-sub from Mowbray with half an hour to play went some way to breaking the game open, and the hosts should have had the lead when Robrts and Gelhardt played an excellent one-two. The former was in, but could only turn his effort over the bar as Ruddy raced off his line. Clarke then forced a save from Ruddy as he met Pritchard’s cross at the back post, the hosts finally enjoying some space in which to play.

With Pritchard and Roberts playing in midfield there was always going to be space for Birmingham, but at this stage it was a risk Sunderland had to take in search of a win.

The visitors had a couple of shots from range but with just over fifteen minutes to play, Sunderland got their lead. Clarke played a brilliant switch from the left, gathered nicely by Amad who burst infield. He carried it to the edge of the area and waited for his moment, getting the ball out from under his feet and rifling an effort into the far corner. The ecstasy lasted a matter of minutes for Sunderland, who almost immediately saw Cirkin given a second yellow card for a foul on Chong.

It looked a long way to the final whistle from there but in truth the visitors produced little, Sunderland defending their box resolutely and holding on for three points that mean fans can dream a little longer.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch (O’Nien, 62), Hume, Batth, Cirkin; Neil, Michut (Gelhardt, 62); Roberts (Anderson, 80), Pritchard, Clarke; Amad (Ekwah, 90)

Subs: Ba, Lihadhji, Bass

Birmingham City XI: Ruddy; Trusty, Long, Roberts, Trusty; Bielik (James, 76), Bacuna, Chong, Kadra (Hannibal, 73), Hall (Bellingham, 42); Jutkiewicz (Hogan, 71)

Subs: Etheridge, Dean, Chang, James

Bookings: Cirkin, 16 Bielik, 33 Colin, 69

Red card: 79